JONESBORO — Craighead County accounted for more than 16 percent of Arkansas’ new coronavirus cases Wednesday, according to numbers provided by the Arkansas Department of Health.
The county recorded 145 of the 897 statewide cases. While active cases rose by 384 statewide to 7,961, Craighead’s active cases rose by 121 to 684, second only to Pulaski County. The state’s most populous county had 114 new infections and had 776 active cases.
The state recorded 10 new deaths, raising the statewide toll to 9,007.
On Dec. 22, 2020, when hardly anyone had been vaccinated, Craighead County had 65 new cases. Active cases stood at 965 on that date.
Craighead County also led the state in new cases on Tuesday with 116, but that was only about 12 percent of the statewide total.
Greene County recorded seven new cases and one death Wednesday, raising that county’s death toll since March 2020, to 131.
Elsewhere in Northeast Arkansas, Mississippi County had seven new cases; Jackson and Randolph, five each; Cross, four; Lawrence, two and Clay, one.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted a rise in vaccinations.
“More than 11,000 doses of the vaccine were given out today,” Hutchinson Tweeted Wednesday. “I know there are many young adults who got the vaccine over 6 months ago but have delayed getting the booster. This would be the best time to get a booster shot. It will help us all in January.”
The health department reports 52.5 percent of the state’s total population, age five and up has been fully vaccinated, and more than 406,000 have had booster shots. In Craighead County, that percentage is 46.1.
