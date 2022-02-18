JONESBORO — The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,279 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, with Craighead County contributing 90 of those new infections. Pulaski County, with 131, had the highest number of new cases, followed by 114 in Garland County and 98 in Benton County.
The state disclosed 36 new COVID-connected deaths, including four Craighead County residents. Health officials blame 306 deaths in Craighead County on the virus since March of 2020.
Active cases declined by just 72 statewide to 12,412.
Hospitalizations due to COVID statewide stood at 865, down by 66 from Thursday. Of those, 138 were on ventilators, a reduction of four. Hospitalizations in Northeast Arkansas were unchanged, with 103 COVID patients. Nine remained on ventilators.
Friday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 case numbers by county:
Craighead – 90 new cases; 412 active cases.
Greene – 31 new cases; 212 active.
Lawrence – 8 new cases; 74 active.
Poinsett – 16 new cases; 144 active.
Jackson – 10 new cases; 73 active.
Mississippi – 8 new cases; 128 active.
Randolph – 7 new cases; 66 active.
Cross – 7 new cases; 54 active.
Clay – 5 new cases; 83 active.
