JONESBORO — Craighead County averaged 105 new coronavirus infections each day last week, a Sun analysis of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health showed.
In that same time, the county recorded five deaths, raising the total since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, to 205. The number of active cases rose from by 147 to 1,302.
The rise in new cases between Aug. 16 and Sunday represents a 15.1 percent increase from the previous week.
Mitchell Nail, spokesman for St. Bernards Healthcare, said overall COVID volume in its facilities dropped nearly 20 percent during the weekend, before rising again on Monday morning.
“Unfortunately, our number of patients needing intensive care changed little at all,” Nail said. “Still, we’re grateful to see any decline, no matter how large or small. Our current numbers include 81 patients hospitalized with COVID, including 27 in the ICU and 12 on the vent. We also had four patients pass away over the weekend, meaning 20 patients have died during the past two weeks alone; most likely due to complications caused by the delta variant.”
Nail said news of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine receiving full FDA approval for persons 16 and older provided good news to start the week.
“Full approval will certainly help some people who haven’t made a decision yet, and we welcome any help that prevents COVID hospitalizations,” Nail said. “Still, full FDA approval – while vitally important – is a single step in addressing vaccine hesitancy, misinformation and safety concerns. We’ve got much work left to do.”
Other hard-hit counties last week were Mississippi County, with 242 new cases, a 61.3 percent jump; and two deaths; Lawrence, with 96 new cases, a 33.33 percent increase; and Randolph with 90, an increase of 23.3%.
Remaining Northeast Arkansas counties actually showed slight declines in new cases, but Lawrence was the only county that didn’t record a death in the previous seven days.
For example, the 326 new infections in Greene County represents a 2.4 percent reduction in new cases. Poinsett County’s 146 new cases represents a drop of 36.8 percent, but the county’s death toll rose by three to 90.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county Aug. 16 through Sunday:
Craighead – 732 new cases (increase of 96, from last week); 1,302 active cases (increase of 147); 205 deaths (increase of 5).
Greene – 326 new cases (reduction of 8); 604 active (increase of 25); 87 deaths (increase of 2).
Lawrence – 96 new cases (increase of 24); 157 active (increase of 39); 43 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 146 new cases (decrease of 75); 307 active (increase of 26); 87 deaths (increase of 3).
Mississippi – 242 new cases (increase of 92); 340 active cases (increase of 82); 116 deaths (increase of 2).
Jackson – 71 new cases (decrease of 10); 123 active cases (decrease of 3); 40 deaths (increase of 2).
Randolph – 90 new cases (increase of 13); 142 active cases (increase of 40); 50 deaths (increase of 1).
Cross – 82 new cases (increase of 6); 138 active cases (increase of 20); 55 deaths (increase of 1).
Clay – 58 new cases (decrease of 5); 105 active cases (reduction of 10); 52 deaths (unchanged).
The number of Craighead County residents age 12 and older increased by 1,148, the health department reported. Another 148 got their first dose. While 45.59 percent of those eligible statewide are fully vaccinated, only 37.46 percent in Craighead County have reached that status. Another 13.41 percent is classified as partially vaccinated.
None of the surrounding counties are near the statewide average.
