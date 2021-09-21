JONESBORO — For the third consecutive day, new coronavirus cases in Craighead County were among the highest numbers in the state.
On Tuesday, Craighead’s 90 new cases were behind only Washington County, with 133 and Benton County with 93.
While statewide numbers were about 10 percent lower than those on Sept. 14, Craighead County had more than twice the new cases as a week ago. The Arkansas Department of Health reported the state had 1,401 new cases statewide, while active cases declined by 779 to 14,125. The statewide death toll rose by 17 to 7,499.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped by 34 statewide to 993, while the number of people on ventilators declined by 11 to 278.
Also Tuesday, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences released its projections for the next four weeks.
“The models are showing a decline in cases and hospitalizations through Oct. 12,” according to the report prepared by the Arkansas Public Health Pandemic Working Group. “The reason for the decline is unclear. The number of people vaccinated for COVID-19 in Arkansas has not increased sufficiently since our last report in August to warrant a significant decline in cases.
“What we may be seeing is the pandemic following a wave pattern. A wave pattern of COVID-19 infections has been observed in other nations. The wave may have crested earlier in September and may be now beginning its downward trek. The reason for a wave pattern to the pandemic is unknown.”
The report said part of the reason could be “naturally acquired immunity,” which is the result of having been infected with a pathogen.
During his weekly news conference, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the previous model predicted higher infection numbers than the state actually experience.
“While our cases are lower than the projection, and while the hospitalizations are down, you can see that our deaths are meeting or exceeding, actually, the projection,” Hutchinson said. “And this is troublesome, because it shows the seriousness of the virus. The delta variant is very serious.”
Last month’s projection expected the state to hit 7,000 deaths by Sept. 14. That prediction was reached during the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Also during the news conference, Dr. Jose Romero, state health secretary, said getting flu shots will be more important than ever.
“Because we don’t want to see a confluence of both influenza hospitalizations and COVID hospitalizations at the same time. That could stress our hospital beds at this time,” Romero said.
Johnny Key, secretary of education, also addressed reports that the state bought virus guides, using federal funds, from a publishing company tied to former Gov. Mike Huckabee, whose daughter, Sarah Sanders is running to succeed Hutchinson. First, he pointed out that the Kids Guide to Coronavirus has been updated from the previous version the state bought in 2020, and it now recommends that children wear masks.
“It was a situation where we were looking at providing information, Key said of the decision to purchase the pamphlets from EverBright Media. A national online publication, The Daily Beast, first reported the state’s $245,000 deal with the Florida-based company. The state now plans to spend $265,448 for the updated version, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Sunday.
Key urged reporters to think back to the atmosphere in April 2020.
“We had empty store shelves,” Key said. “We had lots of panic buying that was taking place. We had school children that were very scared, and we felt like we needed a family-friendly, kid-friendly publication in addition to the work we were doing with UAMS, the health department and children’s hospital.”
