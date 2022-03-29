JONESBORO — Craighead County bucked a national trend since the coronavirus pandemic began.
According to U.S. Census Bureau population estimates released last week half of all states and nearly three quarters of all counties experienced more deaths than births in their populations between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021. In Arkansas, only nine of 75 counties had more births than deaths. The others were Benton, Crittenden, Faulkner, Lonoke, Madison, Pulaski, Sevier and St. Francis.
Since the official 2020 census, Craighead County’s population grew from 111,231 to an estimated 112,216 as of July 1, 2021. That’s an increase of 0.9 percent.
During that time, the county recorded 1,710 births and 1,478 deaths, for a natural growth of 232. The remainder of the county’s population growth included a net of increase of 703 residents who moved here from other parts of the U.S., and a net increase of 28 people coming here from foreign countries.
The census bureau estimates that Greene County grew by 1.3 percent from mid-2020 to mid-2021, but it was a different kind of growth.
With 45,736 at the 2020 census, Greene’s population in mid-2021 was estimated at 46,317. But deaths outnumbered births, 738 to 705. The county made up for that deficit with a positive net migration into the area of 616.
Poinsett County’s population dropped by an estimated 1.3 percent since the 2020 census, from 22,965 to 22,660. Deaths outnumbered births by 412 to 277. While the county had a net migration of six people from other countries, a net of 102 other residents moved out of the county to other parts of the U.S., according to the statistics.
Lawrence County experienced 174 births and 268 deaths between the official census and July 2021, according to the report. Yet, the county’s overall population grew 0.5 percent from 16,216 to 16,292. Net migration into the county raised the population by 195.
In Jackson County, the population rose from 16,755 at the census to 16,811 by July 1, 2021, an increase of 0.3 percent. Deaths outnumbered births by 312 to 222 births, but the deficit was made up by a net migration into the county of 146.
Mississippi County’s population dropped below the 40,000 mark for the first time in more than 100 years. The census bureau estimates the county’s population as of July 1, 2021 at 39,661, down 2.5 percent from the official 2020 count of 40,685. Deaths outnumbered births by 584 to 516. The report accounts for the loss of another 1,001 residents due to people moving out of the county.
In 1910, the population of Mississippi County, which was growing at the time, was 30,468. That jumped to 47,320 at the 1920 census. In 1950, the official number peaked at 82,375. That same year, Craighead County had 50,613 residents, according to the census bureau.
