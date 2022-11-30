221130-JS-quorum-court-photo-nz

Craighead County Judge Marvin Day discusses the 2023 Craighead County Operating Budget on Tuesday night during the Craighead County Quorum Court meeting at the Craighead County Courthouse Annex in Jonesboro.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — The Craighead County Quorum Court passed several ordinances on Tuesday, including an appropriation ordinance to approve the 2023 Craighead County Operating Budget.

Although the ordinance passed, it was met with some debate as JP Darrel Cook made a motion to table the ordinance until the next meeting, stating he had not yet had enough time to completely go over the budget.