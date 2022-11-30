JONESBORO — The Craighead County Quorum Court passed several ordinances on Tuesday, including an appropriation ordinance to approve the 2023 Craighead County Operating Budget.
Although the ordinance passed, it was met with some debate as JP Darrel Cook made a motion to table the ordinance until the next meeting, stating he had not yet had enough time to completely go over the budget.
After some mild discussion, JP Josh Longmire made a motion to “call the question,” which passed resulting in ending discussion on the matter and putting the ordinance to an immediate vote.
It was a close vote as more than nine votes were needed to approve the budget and the ordinance passed with 10 yes votes.
Also on the agenda was a resolution to appoint Derek Bowman to the Craighead Nursing Center Board, which passed without issue.
Bowman will replace Pete Murphy, whose second term will expire on Thursday.
Bowman’s five year term will become effective Friday and expire on December 1, 2027.
The next item to pass was a resolution to advance effective, accountable policing and criminal justice practices to enhance public trust and public safety.
This was in reference to the Presidential Executive Order 14074, which was signed by President Joe Biden on May 25, 2022.
According to Craighead County Judge Marvin Day, the main point of this resolution is to have the document on file in order to inform the court as well as the public of the any intents of the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office to request property from Federal sources, including federal funds or grants, and property transfers or purchases from federal funds, agencies or subcontractors.
Next the court discussed and passed an appropriation ordinance to establish Fund 3533, Dept. 0500, for the Craighead County Saferoom Project to the 2022 Annual Operating Budget to appropriate federal grant monies, which have become available to Craighead County due to the March 28, 2020 tornado.
These funds, which are made available by FEMA, through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, will be in the amount of $621,342, which the county will also match, according to Judge Day, and will be used to build a saferoom for Craighead County to mitigate future disasters.
According to the ordinance, $100,060 will be appropriated into the fund to allow for the design of the Craighead County Saferoom.
JP Cook inquired if there was any type of plan yet, to which Judge Day replied that yes there is a plan and the saferoom should hold about 400 people.
He explained that it will be similar to other school and community saferooms.
JP Barbara Weinstock then asked about its accessibility.
According to Judge Day, the new saferoom will be open to the community and handicap accessible.
Next up the court passed the appropriation ordinance to establish Fund 3531, Dept. 0503, for the Rural Community Grant Program/Philadelphia Fire to the 2022 Annual Operating Budget to include Arkansas Rural Community Grant monies in the amount of $6,332.55 that have become available to the Philadelphia Fire Protection District to aid in the purchase of ISO related fire equipment.
Since this grant is a 50/50 match, the Philadelphia Fire Protection District has matched with a $6,332.55 contribution, which has also been deposited in Fund 3531 in the County Treasurer’s Office, per grant requirements for a total of $12,665.10.
Philadelphia Fire Department Chief Terry Jones was also in attendance at the meeting.
Then the court continued to the first reading of an ordinance to adopt SLFRF County Federal Procurement and Purchasing Policy, as a supplement to the current Craighead County Purchasing Policy.
Judge Day said that this will split up the policy and the funds in order to make it easier for the county to use.
The court also passed an ordinance to set salaries of elected officials, based on years of elected service, including the circuit clerk position.
According to Judge Day this just added the circuit clerk position into the county’s already established pay scale.
After the meeting, Judge Day also announced the open enrollment for county employees should start within the next week or so.
