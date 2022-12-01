JONESBORO — The Craighead County Quorum Court approved the 2023 Craighead County Operating Budget on Monday night during its meeting at Craighead County Courthouse Annex in Jonesboro.
County Judge Marvin Day said in the meeting on Monday that the county has had a good year in 2022 and he is looking forward to 2023.
“We have been very blessed. We are in a strong financial position for the coming year,” he said, noting all the grants the county has received in 2022 and all the progress that has been made throughout the year.
The new budget, which is set at $50,603,793, is $379,510 or .75 percent more than this year’s final budget of $50,224,282 (once all the appropriations were made throughout the year).
However, when compared to the original operating budget of $37,183,965 at the beginning of 2022 (before all the grants and appropriations were added), the 2023 budget is up 26.5 percent.
Some key changes in next year’s budget include road department expenses, employee expense adjustments, construction costs, soil conservation and library fund reductions.
The Road Fund saw a boost with an increase of $1,936,438 for road department expenses due to an anticipated increase in pavement projects.
Employee expense adjustments included an additional $91,234 to cover the 2 percent health insurance cost increase, which Judge Day said was to cover the inflation of medical costs.
There were also adjustments to cover new employee positions in several departments, such as the two new full-time Veterans Service Officer positions which were transitioned from part time, which increased the Veteran’s Department’s funds by $32,628.
There was also a $216,332 increase to the Sheriff Department’s budget, which also included an additional IT position that had been added, but also included the purchase of four Chevy Tahoes and two passenger vans.
Construction costs led to another big change in the budget with the courtroom and saferoom construction that has been planned.
The construction to create additional courtroom space added $6,769,300 to the county’s Capital Fund, while the new FEMA Saferoom Project Fund added $1,650,000 to the budget as well.
The Department of Soil Conservation’s annual budget was almost doubled after an additional $5,000, which had been requested for beaver eradication, brought the department’s funds up to $11,000.
However, the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library did see the $2 million blow that voters delivered to them earlier this month with two major library fund reductions, including a $533,443 decrease to the County Public Library Fund and a $1,524,283 decrease to the Jonesboro Public Library Fund.
The full budget can be viewed on the Craighead County website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.