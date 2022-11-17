JONESBORO — Craighead County Farm Bureau hosted its 77th Annual Meeting in October at The Gardens at Harmony.
Arkansas Farm Bureau Executive Vice President Jeff Pitchford served as guest speaker, and several presentations were made during the evening.
Jeffrey and Julie Tubbs were presented with a service award for serving on the Arkansas Farm Bureau State Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee.
Jeffrey Tubbs, who is outgoing president of the Craighead County Board, was also recognized for his service in that role. Drew Davis, incoming president, made the presentation.
In addition, Brittany Scott, who placed in this year’s Young Farmer and Rancher achievement contest, was presented with a check by Jennifer Craig with Arkansas Farm Bureau.
County Extension Agent Branon Thiesse recognized Brian Kelly as Craighead County Farm Family of the Year.
Board member Michael Cureton made presentations to regional print and broadcast media for their service to the agriculture community, and board member John Sloan shared information about current and former recipients of the Jim and Betty Sloan Scholarship.
Joe Christian, who serves on the local board, was recognized for his 19 years of service on the Arkansas Farm Bureau Board. He is stepping down from the state position, but will continue on the county board.
The evening also included reports on the NEA District Fair and the Women’s Leadership Committee and voting on the 2023 proposed resolutions. At the end of the night $400 worth of gift cards were given away as door prizes.
