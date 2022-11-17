221117-JS-cc-farm-bureau-photo

Jeffrey and Julie Tubbs were presented with a service award during the Craighead County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting for serving on the Arkansas Farm Bureau State Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee. Jeffrey Tubbs, who is outgoing president of the Craighead County Board, was also recognized for his service in that role.

JONESBORO — Craighead County Farm Bureau hosted its 77th Annual Meeting in October at The Gardens at Harmony.

Arkansas Farm Bureau Executive Vice President Jeff Pitchford served as guest speaker, and several presentations were made during the evening.