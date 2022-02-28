JONESBORO — The following people have filed to run for Craighead County offices as of Friday:
County judge: Incumbent Marvin Day.
Sheriff: Incumbent Marty Boyd and Doug Thomas.
County clerk: Jamey Carter, Nancy Robbins and Mary Dawn Marshall.
Circuit clerk: David Vaughn, Andrew Stricklin and Deborah Johnson.
Treasurer: Terry McNatt.
Assessor: Incumbent Hannah Towell.
Tax collector: Incumbent Wes Eddington and Jenny Crisler.
Coroner: Incumbent Toby Emerson.
Eastern District deputy sheriff: John McGee and Christopher Kellems.
Eastern District deputy clerk: Martha Sue Gurley.
Justice of the peace, District 1: Incumbent Brad Noel, Paul House and Jolene Mullett.
Justice of the peace, District 2: Justin Etter and Garrett Barnes.
Justice of the peace, District 3: Barry Forrest and incumbent Carolyn Lewis.
Justice of the peace, District 4: Incumbent Vince Pearcy.
Justice of the peace, District 6: Incumbent Darrell Cook, Daniel Parker and Shamal Carter.
Justice of the peace, District 7: Incumbent Richard Rogers and Steve Floyd.
Justice of the peace, District 8: Incumbent David Tennison.
Justice of the peace, District 9: Incumbent Joshua R. Longmire.
Justice of the peace, District 10: Incumbent Steve Cline.
Justice of the peace, District 11: Incumbent Dan Pasmore.
Justice of the peace, District 12: Incumbent Terry Couch.
Justice of the peace, District 13: Incumbent Kevin D. Williams
