JONESBORO — Two proposed policy changes made by Craighead County Library Board member Mark Nichols were narrowly defeated during Monday night’s Craighead County Library Board meeting.
Nichols presented a new policy regarding library displays and guest speakers that would have the board responsible for approving the monthly displays and anyone who would appear as a guest author.
The debate arose when state Rep. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, responded to the Gay Pride display after constituents notified him of the issue.
Nichols addressed board members and said that while the director currently has the oversight for those events, the board needed a bit more oversight.
Library Director David Eckert said if the policy change was to be approved, that would be around 250 items board members would be responsible for reading through and approving.
Eckert said he would like to present some changes proposed by the library.
Eckert said he proposed policy changes such as having themed displays in one area only, so people know where they are and parents aren’t surprised.
Nichols said he just doesn’t want to have material such as the book “GayBCs,” written by M.L. Webb, in the hands of 4-year-olds.
After some discussion, the board voted 3-2 against the proposal. Mike Johnson voted no, Amanda Escue voted yes, Curt Hawkins voted no, Mark Nichols voted yes, and Dr. Lily Zeng voted no.
Hawkins said he wanted the entire board to review policy and be able to come up with their own ideas as to how to handle the situation.
Nichols presented another policy change. He said that he thought it prudent to have the board in charge of governing children’s acquisitions in the library.
“If anyone wants a book to be purchased in the children’s library, we can vote on that item,” Nichols said.
Nichols directly addressed his issues with the “GayBCs” book, telling board members the content of the book is confusing for children.
After reading some of the more controversial parts of the book, Nichols asked if this was acceptable.
The crowd of people responded. One member of the LGBT community screamed out “hell yes,” while another screamed out “absolutely not!”
“We have a responsibility as to what we put in the minds and hearts of children,” Nichols said.
Eckert addressed board members and said in regards to the Gay Pride display, just three books contained controversial material.
“We are not trying to push anything on anybody,” he said.
He also explained there were a large number of new books ordered each month at the library to add to its collection. He said it would be a monumental task for board members to review and approve each book the library wanted to order.
Nichols said he felt like all new children’s acquisitions must be approved by the board.
During a roll call vote on the issue, the proposal was again defeated 3-2. Mike Johnson voted no, Amanda Escue voted yes, Curt Hawkins voted no, Mark Nichols voted yes, and Dr. Lily Zeng, who was in attendance virtually, voted no.
The board then opened the floor to public comment regarding the issue.
Sharon Stallings told Craighead County Public Library Board members having interactive Gay Pride posters on the wall was not appropriate during Monday night’s board meeting.
After deciding to vote no on two proposed policy changes that would force members of the Craighead County Library Board to oversee actions of the library staff normally under the director David Eckert’s supervision, the board opened the floor to public comment.
Sharon Stallings was the first on the floor to address the library board.
“I am speaking about protections for innocent children while at the library,” she told the board.
“I have an education degree with a minor in early childhood development, a master’s degree in reading, and I have taught sixth grade in public school for several years,” she said, noting her years of both education and experience qualified her to speak on the subject.
She said having a Gay Pride poster display was inappropriate.
“This was specifically designed to desensitize children,” she said. “Children in developmental stages cannot differentiate and (they) take these things as true.”
Slade Hendrix, a young member of the LGBT community presented a different side.
“Over time humanity has constantly had to expand the definition of what is acceptable, what is normal,” Hendrix said. “It wasn’t until the 1950’s Italians were considered white people; it’s a similar situation with the LGBT.”
Hendrix said there are groups who have supported the acceptance of these people and there are bigots who have pushed back.
“The fight for acceptance in peer communities is not over,” he said, “and restricting access to knowledge promotes ignorance and censorship.”
Both state Reps. Brandt Tosh and Sullivan were in attendance. Sullivan addressed the board.
“I have listened to a lot of discussion on both sides,” Sullivan said. “We have talked about what is not appropriate in the children’s section, what is appropriate.”
Eckert responded pornography was not acceptable.
“I would like to see the board come up with objective criteria telling us what is not appropriate in the children’s section,” Sullivan said.
Tosh told board members to be careful.
“Right now we have one of the most conservative Arkansas legislatures in history,” he told the board. “I think, if we aren’t careful, we are going to see a very conservative legislation cut funding to the library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.