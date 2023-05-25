Craighead County Memorial Day ceremonies set for Monday

JONESBORO — The Craighead County Veterans Monument Foundation will host this year’s Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday at the Craighead County Courthouse, 511 S. Main St., next to the Doughboy statue.
The Veteran Honor Guard, Sons of the American Revolution Honor Guard, Veteran Service Organizations, Ladies Auxiliaries and the Sons of Confederate Veterans Honor Guard will take part in the observance. Special recognition will be given to veterans in attendance.
Richard Norris, a retired U.S. Army Reserve major, will be the keynote speaker. Born and raised in Jonesboro, he participated in ROTC at Arkansas State University and was commissioned as an Army second lieutenant. He served 12 years on active duty and eight years in the Reserves, retiring in 1994.
While in the Army, he served as a tank platoon leader; as an executive officer of a mobile team training the Saudi Arabian military on the M60A3 Main Battle Tank and M113 Personnel Carrier and mechanizing the Saudi Arabian 20th Infantry Brigade; as a staff officer at Brigade and Battalion/Squadron level; as an Armor School special project officer; and as a company commander and Armor Task Force observer/controller at the National Training Center, Ft. Irwin, Calif.
Norris also has worked with Department of Defense contract companies.
He recently retired from the State of Arkansas Department of Workforce Services as both the Local Veteran Employment Representative and Disabled Veteran Outreach Program Specialist.
He is a board member of the Craighead County Veterans Monument Foundation and the Northeast Arkansas Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America and president of the Northeast Arkansas Veteran Action Council, a community action board.
W. Danny Honnoll, commander of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 21 and Commander of the Col. Robert G. Shaver Camp SCV, will be the emcee.
All veterans and their friends and family and the public are invited to attend. A special invitation to veterans of World War II is extended. The public is requested to bring their own lawn chairs and drinking water.
The Craighead County Veterans Monument Foundation places bricks in May and November of each year to honor Craighead County veterans.
This year, 18 bricks will be laid. Bricks can be purchased for $50 online at www. craigheadcountyveterans.org.html or by calling Jim Lane at 870-243-4735. The CCVMF will also have Craighead County Veterans History Books for sale for $40 at the event.
