Craighead County Memorial Day ceremonies set for Monday

Officers of the Craighead County Veterans Monument Foundation placed bricks on the Craighead County Courthouse square Wednesday morning in preparation for a Memorial Day observance scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday. The bricks honor Craighead County veterans. Pictured, kneeling from left, are Marvin Jumper, Brian Mason and W. Danny Honnoll, and standing, Rich Norris and Jim Lane.

 Courtesy of W. Danny Honnoll

JONESBORO — The Craighead County Veterans Monument Foundation will host this year’s Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday at the Craighead County Courthouse, 511 S. Main St., next to the Doughboy statue.

The Veteran Honor Guard, Sons of the American Revolution Honor Guard, Veteran Service Organizations, Ladies Auxiliaries and the Sons of Confederate Veterans Honor Guard will take part in the observance. Special recognition will be given to veterans in attendance.