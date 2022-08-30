JONESBORO —The Arkansas Department of Health reported a significant increase in new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, and Craighead County’s numbers were the third-highest in the state.
New infections totaled 1,383 statewide, including 116 in Craighead County.
Pulaski County, as usual had the highest number, with 147, followed by 122 in Washington County. Benton County had 114. Greene County reported 45 new cases.
Active cases also increased to 11,228, 348 more than on Monday. Five deaths were reported, but none in Northeast Arkansas. Since March 2020, state officials believe 11,910 deaths can be attributed to COVID-19.
COVID-infected hospital patients totaled 318 statewide, down six from Monday. Northeast Arkansas hospitals reported 48 COVID patients, down from 51 on Monday.
The number of active cases increased in Craighead, Greene and Randolph counties, remained unchanged in Clay, Lawrence and Poinsett counties, and declined in Cross and Mississippi counties.
COVID numbers have been inching up each week in August.
Tuesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 116 new cases, 696 active cases.
Greene – 45 new cases, 294 active cases.
Lawrence – 6 new cases, 93 active cases.
Poinsett – 22 new cases, 169 active cases.
Mississippi – 15 new cases, 276 active cases.
Jackson – 8 new cases, 92 active cases.
Randolph – 14 new cases, 93 active cases.
Cross – 3 new cases, 56 active cases.
Clay – 10 new cases, 57 active cases.
