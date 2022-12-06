Voters decided three races in Craighead County during Tuesday’s general election runoff, according to unofficial results released by Craighead County Election Coordinator Jennifer Clack.
Paul Keith was elected mayor of Bay receiving 237 votes (66 percent). Sandi Ladd Griffin received 120 votes (34 percent).
In Jonesboro two city council positions were on the ballot.
In Ward 1, voters cast 309 votes (58 percent) for Janice Porter and 222 votes (42 percent) for Guy Pardew Jr. in the race for the Position 1 seat.
In Ward 6, Dr. Anthony D. Coleman won the Position 1 seat with 239 votes (65 percent). Larry Hager received 130 votes (35 percent).
The commission will meet Friday at 3:30 p.m. to certify the election.
