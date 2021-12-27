JONESBORO — An average of 111 Craighead County residents per day were diagnosed with the coronavirus in the seven-day period ended Sunday, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health revealed.
On top of the 777 new infections – more than double the previous weeks’ numbers – Craighead County had the second-most active cases in the state.
Things didn’t improve Monday, after the health department revealed Craighead accounted for 180 of the 981 new new cases statewide. The state recorded 15 new deaths, including one in Craighead County, raising the statewide toll since March 2020 to 9,081, and the county’s total to 256
The number of active cases rose to 1,202, almost 12 percent of the statewide total of 10,088.
Pulaski County, including Little Rock, had 164 new cases on Monday.
Statewide hospitalizations on Monday rose by 37 overnight to 519, including 94 patients in Northeast Arkansas hospitals. Of those, 107 were on ventilators across the state, a decline of 11. Seventeen NEA patients were on ventilators, down from 20 on Sunday.
Also Monday, Mississippi County had 36 new cases, followed by Greene with 30 and Poinsett with 28.
The health department reported the delta variant was still the predominant form of COVID-19 in the past week, but noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicted the more infectious omicron variant will account for about 92 percent of all new cases in the South in the coming weeks.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county Dec. 20 through Sunday:
Craighead – 777 new cases (increase of 470 from last week); 1,059 active cases (increase of 590); 256 total virus related deaths (increase of 4).
Greene – 102 new cases (increase of 15); 181 active (increase of 3); 132 deaths (increase of 2).
Lawrence – 45 new cases (decrease of 4); 77 active (increase of 10); 62 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 70 new cases (increase of 31); 108 active (increase of 36); 105 deaths (increase of 2).
Mississippi – 121 new cases (increase of 60); 173 active cases (increase of 48); 157 deaths (increase of 2).
Jackson – 26 new cases (decrease of 11); 58 active cases (increase of 8); 47 deaths (unchanged).
Randolph – 48 new cases (decrease of 1), 82 active cases (increase of 20); 65 deaths (unchanged).
Cross – 23 new cases (increase of 8), 35 active cases (increase of 11); 70 deaths (unchanged).
Clay – 21 new cases (decrease of 10); 46 active cases (decrease of 4); 77 deaths (unchanged).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.