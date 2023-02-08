JONESBORO — Craighead County had the second-highest number of new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with 38 of the statewide total of 364, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health. The highest number was in Pulaski County with 55. Ranking third was Benton County with 20.
Active cases rose by 23 to 3,102.
The state disclosed five deaths, but none in Northeast Arkansas.
The number of COVID-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals declined by 9 to 191, but the number of those patients on ventilators increased by two to 19. Northeast Arkansas hospitals reported 33 in-house patients, unchanged from Monday. Of those, three were on ventilators, an increase of two.
Tuesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 38 new cases, 303 active cases.
Greene – 9 new cases, 141 active cases.
Lawrence – 4 new cases, 42 active cases.
Poinsett – 4 new cases, 56 active cases
Mississippi – 7 new cases, 87 active cases.
Jackson – 3 new cases, 23 active cases.
Randolph – 5 new cases, 31 active cases.
Cross – 2 new cases, 20 active cases.
Clay – 4 new cases, 51 active cases.
