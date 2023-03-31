JONESBORO — Craighead County added 1,784 people to its population in the two years since the 2020 census, the U.S. Census Bureau reports.
The government agency estimates the county’s population at 113,017 as of July 1, 2022. That’s an increase of 1.6 percent since the official 2020 census count of 111,233.
Thursday’s data release didn’t include calculations from individual cities within those counties.
Greene County increased its numbers by 1.5 percent, or 708 people, to 46,448, according to the latest estimates, released on Thursday.
Randolph County gained in population by 1.4 percent, or 266 people.
The remaining counties in the northeast corner of the state lost people. In fact, 64 of the 75 counties in Arkansas showed a decrease in population.
But not all rural counties lost population. Madison County, east of Fayetteville, had the second biggest percentage increase of 5.8 percent, growing to a total of 17,486, up from 16,521. Benton County, including Bentonville and Rogers, had the largest jump of 6.5 percent, bringing the total to 302,863.
Phillips County (Helena-West Helena) continued to experience the biggest drain, dropping from 16,576 to 15,304, a decline of 7.7 percent.
The factors in gains or losses in population vary. But primarily, in most counties, deaths outnumbered births. In fact, Arkansas as a whole, which increased in population by 34,082 between the 2020 census and July 1, 2022, recorded 88,854 deaths compared to 79,874 births. An estimated 21,523 people moved in from other states or nations.
Craighead County gained people, both from migration and natural change. Births outnumbered deaths by 3,407 to 2,682, while 1,035 folks moved in from other areas. It was the only NEA county to gain both by natural change and migration.
In the case of Greene County, migration added 818 residents, offsetting the 1,214 to 1,317 deficit between births and deaths.
Area counties’ populations as of the 2020 census, followed by 2022 estimates and percentage change in parenthesis:
Craighead, 111,233; 113,017, (1.6 percent)
Greene, 45,740, 46,448 (1.5 percent)
Clay, 14,548, 14,265 (-1.9 percent)
Cross, 16,830, 16,601 (-1.4 percent)
Jackson, 16,760, 15,624 (-0.8 percent)
Lawrence, 16,216, 16,205 (-0.1 percent)
Mississippi, 40,692, 38,896 (-4.4 percent)
Poinsett, 22,965, 22,495 (-2 percent)
Randolph, 18,571, 18,837 (1.4 percent)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.