JONESBORO — Coronavirus infections continued to rise last week, but at a slightly slower pace, a Sun review of Arkansas Department of Health reports showed.
Statewide, there were 4,657 new cases between June 14 and Sunday, an increase of 5.2 percent. Craighead County’s 229 new cases was an increase of 4.6 percent during that period. Active cases rose by 26.1 percent to 8,761 statewide as of Sunday, while Craighead County’s active cases were up by 17 percent.
Craighead and Jackson counties were both classified as medium community levels by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday. Community levels in Greene, Clay, Cross, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett and Randolph counties remained classified as low. The CDC factors hospitalizations and the number of new cases as part of this criteria.
Hospitalizations statewide rose from 176 to 196 during the previous seven days. COVID-related patients in Northeast Arkansas hospitals went from 37 to 36.
The health department reported 251 new cases statewide on Monday, including 14 in Craighead County.
Craighead, Cross and Greene counties had one death each.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, June 14 through Sunday:
Craighead – 229 new cases, (increase of 10 from last week); 462 active cases (increase of 67); 335 total virus related deaths (increase of 1).
Greene – 83 new cases (decrease of 11); 169 active (increase of 25); 175 deaths (increase of 1).
Jackson – 37 new cases (increase of 25); 46 active cases (increase of 29); 64 deaths (unchanged).
Lawrence – 29 new cases (decrease of 16); 50 active (increase of 19); 81 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 45 new cases (increase of 16); 80 active (increase of 20); 128 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi – 52 new cases (same as previous week); 114 active cases (increase of nine); 213 deaths (unchanged).
Randolph – 30 new cases (increase of 16); 40 active cases (increase of 3); 89 deaths (unchanged).
Cross – 36 new cases (increase of 13); 37 active cases (increase of 8); 87 deaths (increase of 1).
Clay – 13 new cases (decrease of 13); 38 active cases (increase of 5); 94 deaths (unchanged).
