JONESBORO — Jackson and Craighead counties had the highest community levels of COVID-19 in Arkansas, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC’s weekly COVID-19 Data Tracker, released Thursday night, also classified most counties in Northeast Arkansas with high levels.
The COVID tracker compares standardized data across the U.S. In addition to new infections, it factors in hospitalizations and staffing levels at those hospitals serving those counties.
Between Sept. 1 and Wednesday, the CDC showed Craighead County had 364.35 new cases per 100,000 population, or a total of 402 new cases in the previous seven days. Hospital admissions associated with COVID were listed at 10.9 per 100,000..
Jackson County topped those numbers, with a case level of 370.84 per 100,000, or 66 new cases. Hospitalizations were rated at 17.4.
Craighead County has consistently had the second or third highest numbers of new cases across the state, typically behind only Pulaski County. That county, home to Little Rock, had a level of 179.63.
Lafayette County, in far southwestern Arkansas, had the lowest level in the state with a rate of 45.29, according to the CDC. Greene County’s level was at 240.49. Cross County had the lowest level in NEA with 91.36 cases per 100,000 population.
In mid-August, Craighead County community level was rated at 310.88.
On Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,148 new cases statewide, including 65 in Craighead County. Pulaski County had 154 new cases, followed by Washington County (Fayetteville) with 96 and Faulkner County (Conway) with 84, just ahead of Craighead.
Active cases rose statewide by 118 to 11,086. The health department reported two deaths, including one in Mississippi County.
COVID-related hospitalization rose by three to 275 statewide, but dropped by five in NEA to 39.
Friday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 65 new cases, 755 active cases.
Greene – 17 new cases, 250 active cases.
Lawrence – 9 new cases, 80 active cases.
Poinsett – 7 new cases, 136 active cases.
Mississippi – 17 new cases, 214 active cases.
Jackson – 10 new cases, 123 active cases.
Randolph – 10 new cases, 105 active cases
Cross – 0 new cases, 24 active cases.
Clay – 9 new cases, 62 active cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.