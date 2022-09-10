220910-JS-Virus-map

Counties pictured in orange are classified as high community levels of COVID-19 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Craighead and Jackson counties had the highest levels of new infections in the state, according to the CDC.

JONESBORO — Jackson and Craighead counties had the highest community levels of COVID-19 in Arkansas, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC’s weekly COVID-19 Data Tracker, released Thursday night, also classified most counties in Northeast Arkansas with high levels.