JONESBORO — Visitation for inmates at the Craighead County Detention Center was suspended Friday after 10 new inmates were suspected of having the COVID-19 virus, Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said Friday.
Boyd said the 10 cases came into the jail either Thursday evening or Friday morning. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Boyd said the detention center had only one case of COVID.
Those suspected of having the virus have been quarantined and will receive COVID testing, Boyd said, adding that new inmates were currently quarantined for 10 days.
Guidelines are still in place at the jail, Boyd said, with face masks required and social distancing enforced.
Capt. Patricia Marshall with the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office said Friday their detention center had no cases of COVID at all.
Cases in Northeast Arkansas have risen during the past week, according to the state Department of Health in Little Rock.
The Associated Press reported Arkansas’ coronavirus cases increased by more than 1,000 for the second day in a row Thursday as the state saw another spike in its hospitalizations and deaths.
The Department of Health reported 1,210 new virus cases, bringing its total since the pandemic began to 354,305. The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 49 to 481 and deaths increased by 11 to 5,944.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta released a statement on Friday about the Delta variant of the virus.
“The highly transmissible B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant continues to spread across the United States at a rapid pace. Early data suggest that B.1.617.2 now makes up more than 50 percent of COVID-19 cases,” the CDC said. “In some parts of the country, this percentage is even higher, especially in areas with low vaccination rates. This rapid rise is concerning and threatens the progress the United States has made toward ending the pandemic.”
