JONESBORO — While statewide number were low Thursday, new coronavirus infections in Craighead County were relatively high, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.
Craighead County had 38 new cases, the most in the state. Pulaski County (Little Rock) had 34, followed by Washington County (Fayetteville-Springdale) with 27 and Benton County (Bentonville-Rogers) with 23. Greene and Mississippi counties had 16 new cases each.
Craighead County also had the state’s highest number of new cases last Friday.
The health department disclosed 11 deaths Thursday, including one in Craighead County.
Active cases declined by 95 to 4,032.
COVID-related hospitalizations totaled 235 Thursday, including 40 in Northeast Arkansas.
The health department’s weekly flu report classifies that virus as low activity from Jan. 15-21. Only 2 percent of patients visiting emergency rooms or outpatient clinics were there with influenza-like symptoms. However, there were six confirmed flu deaths. The report indicated 82 died due to pneumonia.
Thursday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 38 new cases, 400 active cases.
Greene – 16 new cases, 163 active cases.
Lawrence – 1 new case, 31 active cases.
Poinsett – 10 new cases, 101 active cases
Mississippi – 16 new cases, 107 active cases.
Jackson – 2 new cases, 15 active cases.
Randolph – 1 new case, 23 active cases.
Cross – 0 new cases, 7 active cases.
Clay – 3 new cases, 54 active cases.
