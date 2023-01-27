JONESBORO — While statewide number were low Thursday, new coronavirus infections in Craighead County were relatively high, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.

Craighead County had 38 new cases, the most in the state. Pulaski County (Little Rock) had 34, followed by Washington County (Fayetteville-Springdale) with 27 and Benton County (Bentonville-Rogers) with 23. Greene and Mississippi counties had 16 new cases each.