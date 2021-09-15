JONESBORO — Craighead County recorded 101 new coronavirus infections Wednesday, while Greene and Lawrence lost one resident each to the disease, according to data provided by the Arkansas Department of Health, which reported 28 deaths statewide.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, at least 7,362 Arkansans have died from complications of the disease.
As of Tuesday night, 663,913 people in the U.S. have died of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University data. That’s 1 in 500 Americans who have died from the disease since the nation’s first reported infection, based on U.S. Census Bureau figures.
The health department reported active cases had declined by 388 to 16,695 statewide.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county on Wednesday:
Craighead – 101 new cases, 884 active cases, decline of 13.
Greene – 40 new cases, 464 active, increase of 7.
Lawrence – 3 new cases, 200 active, decline of 20.
Poinsett – 17 new cases, 230 active, decline of 18.
Mississippi – 28 new cases, 389 active, decline of 22.
Jackson – 9 new cases, 99 active cases, decline of 8.
Randolph – 23 new cases, 143 active, decline of 4.
Cross – 16 new cases, 117 active, decline of 5.
Clay – 27 new cases, 156 active, decline of 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.