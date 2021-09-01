JONESBORO — Craighead County recorded 116 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, while Greene County had 58, according to data provided by the Arkansas Department of Health.
Statewide, the state had 2,890 new infections and 35 deaths, including one in Lawrence County. Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, the health department said at least 6,969 Arkansas residents died from the disease.
The cumulative death told in Craighead County is 210, followed by 118 in Mississippi County, 97 in Greene, 92 in Poinsett, 58 in Cross, 52 in Clay, 50 in Randolph and 46 in Lawrence.
The number of active cases rose statewide by 392 to 22,422. However, the number of active cases in Craighead and Greene counties dropped slightly, to 1,236 and 659, respectively.
The state’s hospitals had 1,313 COVID patients admitted Wednesday, but the number on ventilators was down by 31 to 357.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county on Wednesday:
Craighead – 116 new cases; 1,236 active cases.
Greene – 58 new cases; 657 active.
Lawrence – 18 new cases 175 active.
Poinsett – 30 new cases; 288 active.
Mississippi – 37 new cases 319.
Jackson – 6 new cases; 104 active cases.
Randolph – 23 new cases, 165.
Cross – 24 new cases, 154 active cases.
Clay – 23 new cases, 155 active cases.
Due to the surge of COVID-19 cases, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking unvaccinated Americans not to travel during the Labor Day holiday weekend.
The U.S. is surpassing an average of 160,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. With the spread of the more transmissible delta variant and many students returning to the classroom for a new academic year, the rise is concerning officials and health experts.
