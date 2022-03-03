JONESBORO — Thursday’s report from the Arkansas Department of Health showed Arkansas had 481 new coronavirus cases. Craighead County accounted for 12.2 percent of that total with 60, one more than Pulaski County.
The report showed 40 deaths, including those of three Poinsett County residents. Mississippi County had two deaths and Greene and Lawrence counties had one death each.
The number of active cases dropped throughout Northeast Arkansas and the state as a whole. Active cases statewide were 4,097, a drop of 363.
The health department said hospitalizations of COVID patients totaled 410 statewide, including 50 in Northeast Arkansas. Of those, 60 patients across the state were on ventilators, including five in NEA hospitals.
Thursday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 case numbers by county:
Craighead – 60 new cases; 131 active cases.
Greene – 13 new cases; 55 active.
Lawrence – 11 new cases; 19 active.
Poinsett – 12 new cases; 47 active.
Jackson – 0 new cases; 24 active.
Mississippi – 6 new cases; 39 active.
Randolph – 2 new cases; 14 active.
Cross – 4 new cases; 16 active.
Clay – 1 new case; 11 active.
