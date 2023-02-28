JONESBORO — The number of active coronavirus cases in Arkansas rose slightly in the past week, even as the number of new cases declined slightly, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found.
Locally, active cases declined in Craighead and Greene counties.
There were 2,359 new cases from Feb. 20 to Sunday, down by 85 from the previous week. Active cases increased by 36 to 2,981 statewide.
The state disclosed 23 COVID-related deaths during that period, including one each in Greene, Jackson and Randolph counties.
Craighead County, with 112 new cases in the past week, ranked fifth behind Pulaski, Washington, Faulkner and Benton counties. Craighead ranked third the previous week.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, Feb. 20 through Sunday:
Craighead – 112 new cases (decrease of 17 from previous week); 230 active cases (decrease of 26); 385 total virus related deaths (unchanged).
Greene – 52 new cases (increase of 18); 119 active cases (decrease of 15); 199 deaths (increase of 1).
Lawrence – 11 new cases (decrease of 5); 24 active cases (decrease of 15); 89 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 27 new cases (decrease of 15); 63 active cases (increase of 4); 139 deaths (unchanged).
Jackson – 15 new cases (decrease of 5); 35 active cases (decrease of 4); 76 deaths (increase of 1).
Mississippi – 41 new cases (increase of 19); 59 active cases (increase of 1); 235 deaths (unchanged)
Randolph – 10 new cases (same as previous week); 17 active cases (decrease of 6); 107 deaths (increase of 1).
Cross – 13 new cases (increase of 2); 24 active cases (increase of 6); 104 deaths (unchanged).
Clay – 12 new cases (same as previous week); 24 active cases (decrease of 6); 101 deaths (unchanged).
