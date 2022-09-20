JONESBORO — Craighead County experienced a 38.5 percent drop in new coronavirus infections last week, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found. That’s a larger drop than the state as a whole.
The 4,221 statewide cases between Sept. 12 and Sunday represents a 12.46 percent decline from the previous week.
The 216 new cases reported by Craighead County was the fourth-most in the state behind Pulaski, Washington and Faulkner counties.
The health department disclosed 32 COVID-related deaths, last week, including one in Randolph County.
Active cases dropped by 1,393 to 8,733 during the seven-day period.
One trend that’s not on the decline is COVID-related hospitalizations.
On Sunday, 272 were hospitalized statewide, including 48 in Northeast Arkansas counties. That’s up from 258 and 41 respectively. And on Monday it got even worse with 294 admissions statewide and 54 in Northeast Arkansas.
The health department reported 271 new cases Monday, including 20 in Craighead County.
Pulaski County had 37 new cases, followed by 26 in Benton County.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, Sept. 12 through Sunday:
Craighead – 216 new cases (decrease of 82 from previous week); 537 active cases (decrease of 217); 352 total virus-related deaths (unchanged).
Greene – 80 new cases (decrease of 10); 173 active cases (decrease of 67); 182 deaths (unchanged).
Lawrence – 22 new cases (decrease of 28); 69 active cases (decrease of 19); 85 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 36 new cases (decrease of 19); 103 active (decrease of 33); 133 deaths (unchanged).
Jackson – 61 new cases (increase of 5); 89 active cases (decrease of 36); 68 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi – 67 new cases (decrease of 24); 164 active cases (decrease of 60); 221 deaths (unchanged).
Randolph – 65 new cases (increase of 18); 98 active cases (decrease of 9); 96 deaths (increase of 1).
Cross – 36 new cases (increase of 16); 55 active cases (increase of 25); 89 deaths (unchanged).
Clay 28 new cases (decrease of 21); 61 active cases (increase of 1); 97 deaths (unchanged).
