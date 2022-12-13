JONESBORO — New coronavirus infections almost doubled in Craigheed County in the past week, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found.
Statewide, between Dec. 5 and Sunday, cases totaled 3,526, a 3.9 percent increase from the previous week. But Craighead County showed a seven-day jump from 121 the previous week to 198.
While cases were down in Greene, Lawrence, Clay and Cross counties, Poinsett and Jackson counties showed significant increases in infections from the previous week.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continued to list Jackson as one of a growing number of counties with medium community levels of COVID-19, primarily because a high number of newly infected patients were hospitalized.
Three Craighead County residents were among 46 COVID-related deaths in the seven-day period.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, Dec. 5 through Sunday:
Craighead – 198 new cases (increase of 77 from previous week); 320 active cases (increase of 118); 371 total virus related deaths (increase of 3).
Greene – 61 new cases (decrease of 22); 140 active cases (increase of 16); 189 deaths (unchanged).
Lawrence – 19 new cases (decrease of 8); 34 active cases (increase of 9); 87 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 37 new cases (increase of 22); 79 active cases (increase of 24; 138 deaths (unchanged).
Jackson – 38 new cases (increase of 23); 53 active cases (increase of 27); 74 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi –37 new cases (increase of 1); 79 active cases (increase of 12) 228 deaths (unchanged).
Randolph – 24 new cases (same as last week); 34 active cases (increase of 14); 101 deaths (unchanged).
Cross – 27 new cases (increase of 14); 39 active cases (increase of 16); 100 deaths (unchanged).
Clay – 14 new cases (decrease of 19); 39 active cases (increase of 19); 100 deaths (unchanged).
