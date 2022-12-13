JONESBORO — New coronavirus infections almost doubled in Craigheed County in the past week, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found.

Statewide, between Dec. 5 and Sunday, cases totaled 3,526, a 3.9 percent increase from the previous week. But Craighead County showed a seven-day jump from 121 the previous week to 198.

