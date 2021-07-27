JONESBORO — New coronavirus infections in Craighead County grew by 95.6 percent between July 19 and Sunday, a comparison of data provided by the Arkansas Department of Health showed.
Even worse, Greene County’s new infections jumped by 106.6 percent. And in Jackson County, new cases leaped by 161.1 percent.
Active cases rose by 78.6 percent, from 365 to 652, according to the data. As of Sunday, the nonprofit Arkansas Center for Health Improvement calculated that 6.17 people per 1,000 population were among the county’s active cases. It’s the highest rate of active cases among the nine Northeast Arkansas counties The Sun follows during the pandemic. Greene County’s active cases grew by 70.9 percent from 134 to 229.
Other than Lawrence County, which recorded 31 new cases (6.9 percent increase) over the 29 new cases the week before, new case numbers exploded in neighboring counties.
During the past week, several counties in the Little Rock metropolitan area have led the state with new cases, followed by Benton and Washington counties in northwest Arkansas.
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences on Monday said it’s reached a new peak of COVID-19 patients at its Little Rock hospital.
UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson tweeted that the hospital had 66 COVID-19 patients, surpassing the record it reached in January when it had 63.
The Department of Health said the number of people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 rose by 44 on Sunday to 919.
The rolling average number of daily new cases in the state has increased by 161 percent during the past two weeks, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers.
Mitchell Nail, spokesman for St. Bernards Healthcare, said patient numbers are rising locally.
“Our census volume remains high, and COVID numbers have only added to the strain our health care workers face,” Nail said Monday. “We have not reached the high watermark we saw at the end of last year and beginning of this year, but our numbers have steadily increased the past several weeks. In fact, our number of patients hospitalized with COVID reached a level today we’ve not seen since the vaccine became widely available.”
The rising volume means patients in the emergency rooms were left waiting for beds.
“We’re opening new areas to accommodate patients; especially those needing isolated care,” Nail said. “Still, staffing difficulties persist as we care for this influx amid a challenging hiring environment and rising COVID infections.
“We believe in the vaccine’s efficacy and safety, and we continue offering incentives for our workforce to receive it while also offering it to the community at large at no cost,” he added. “Overall, the COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide the best protection for any person aged 12 and older against the virus.”
On the vaccination front, more than 17,000 people statewide became fully immunized against the virus, while almost 30,000 got their first shot. Now, 40.92 percent of the state’s eligible population, age 12 and above is fully vaccinated, up from 40.24 percent a week ago.
Locally, health department data show 1,008 people in Craighead County got their first shot and 527 became fully vaccinated. But Randolph County residents swarmed vaccination centers in the past week. The number of fully-vaccinated residents rose from 24.67 percent to 28.99 percent after 654 people got their second shots. Another 88 got their first injection.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county July 19 through Sunday:
Craighead – 444 new cases (increase of 217, 95.6 percent, from last week); 652 active cases (increase of 315); 188 deaths (increase of 1).
Greene – 157 new cases (increase of 81, 106.6 percent) 229 active (increase of 97); 80 deaths (unchanged).
Lawrence – 31 new cases (increase of 2, 6.9 percent); 57 active (increase of 7); 43 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 72 new cases (increase of 35, 94.6 percent); 103 active (increase of 34); 82 deaths (increase of 2).
Mississippi – 76 new cases (increase of 48, 171.4 percent); 105 active cases (increase of 60); 111 deaths (increase of 1).
Jackson – 47 new cases (increase of 29, 161 percent); 61 active cases (increase of 30); 38 deaths (unchanged).
Randolph – 31 new cases (increase of 13, 72.2 percent), 50 active cases (increase of 5); 48 deaths (unchanged).
Cross – 73 new cases (increase of 44, 151.7 percent), 100 active cases (increase of 50); 53 deaths (unchanged).
Clay – 37 new cases (decrease of 4, -13.9 percent); 73 active cases (increase of 24); 52 deaths (unchanged).
Figures for full and partial vaccinations of persons age 12 and older in Northeast Arkansas as of Monday:
Craighead – 31,055 (33.82 percent), 9,214 (10.03 percent).
Clay – 4,5377 (36.17 percent), 711 (5.67 percent).
Cross – 5,270 (37.88 percent), 1,239 8.91 percent).
Greene – 12,813 (33.61 percent), 2,845 (7.46 percent).
Jackson – 4,265 (29.41 percent), 952 (6.57 percent).
Lawrence – 4,586 (32.64 percent), 1,198 (8.53 percent).
Mississippi – 10,001 (29.69 percent), 2,170 (6.44 percent).
Poinsett – 6,138 (30.98 percent), 1,851 (9.34 percent).
Randolph – 4,391 (28.99 percent), 1,405 (9.28 percent).
