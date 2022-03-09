JONESBORO — The Arkansas Department of Health reported 543 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, including 84 in Craighead County.
Two Craighead County residents and one each from Jackson and Poinsett counties were among 19 deaths disclosed Wednesday. Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, state health officials believe the virus was at least a contributing factor in the deaths of at least 10,779 of the state’s residents.
The number of active cases declined by 167 to 2,539 statewide.
Health department data indicated 307 people statewide were hospitalized with the disease, a reduction of seven from Tuesday. Of those, 54 were on ventilators, a reduction of three. Thirty COVID patients were hospitalized in Northeast Arkansas facilities, down three from Monday. Five were on ventilators, an increase of one.
Wednesday’s Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 case numbers by county:
Craighead – 84 new cases; 88 active cases.
Greene – 15 new cases; 29 active.
Lawrence – 11 new cases; 11 active.
Poinsett – 16 new cases; 26 active.
Jackson – 1 new case; 16 active.
Mississippi – 21 new cases; 21 active.
Randolph – 15 new cases; 15 active.
Cross – 5 new cases; 9 active.
Clay – 3 new cases; 6 active.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.