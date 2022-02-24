JONESBORO — Craighead County continued to be among those with the most new coronavirus infections, accounting for more than 10 percent of the statewide total. Data from the Arkansas Department of Health revealed 109 new cases in Craighead County on Wednesday, second only to Pulaski County, which had 119.
Statewide, the health department reported 1,059 new cases on Wednesday. The number of active cases dropped by 717 to 8,251.
The death toll rose to 10,341 statewide, an increase of 36, including two in Greene County and one each in Clay and Randolph counties.
The data showed that hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped by 63 to 602, and the number of those patients on ventilators dropped by seven to 95. COVID-related hospitalization in Northeast Arkansas dropped by three on Wednesday to 67, with only six of those patients on ventilators, a reduction of two.
The regional number of active cases declined slightly.
Wednesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 case numbers by county:
Craighead – 109 new cases; 252 active cases.
Greene – 27 new cases; 121 active.
Lawrence – 8 new cases; 48 active.
Poinsett – 11 new cases; 96 active.
Jackson – 8 new cases; 43 active.
Mississippi – 20 new cases; 74 active.
Randolph – 1 new cases; 34 active.
Cross – 10 new cases; 44 active.
Clay – 9 new cases; 45 active.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.