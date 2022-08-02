JONESBORO — The COVID-related death toll rose to 340 Tuesday in Craighead, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The one local death was among nine statewide, raising the cumulative death toll in the state to 11,748.

The health department reported 1,311 new cases on Tuesday, but a reduction of 341 active cases. Active cases stood at 14,384 on Tuesday.

inman@jonesborosun.com