JONESBORO — The COVID-related death toll rose to 340 Tuesday in Craighead, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The one local death was among nine statewide, raising the cumulative death toll in the state to 11,748.
The health department reported 1,311 new cases on Tuesday, but a reduction of 341 active cases. Active cases stood at 14,384 on Tuesday.
COVID-related hospitalizations rose by 16 statewide to an even 500. Of those patients, 16 were on ventilators, a reduction of five. In Northeast Arkansas, the hospitalizations dropped by 12 to 64, but none on ventilators.
Active cases increased slightly in Greene, Poinsett and Randolph counties.
The 64 new cases for Craighead County ranked below only Pulaski (133), Washington (114), Benton (87) and Faulkner (68) counties. Active cases for Craighead County declined by 24 in the previous 24 hours.
Tuesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 64 new cases, 739 active cases.
Greene – 32 new cases, 274 active cases.
Lawrence – 4 new cases, 86 active cases.
Poinsett – 24 new cases, 162 active cases.
Mississippi – 19 new cases, 186 active cases.
Jackson –5 cases, 65 active cases.
Randolph – 13 new cases, 96 active cases.
Cross – 9 new cases, 72 active cases.
Clay – 6 new cases, 73 active cases.
