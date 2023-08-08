PARAGOULD — A Marmaduke man died Friday after a crash on North 10th Street in Paragould, according to Arkansas State Police.
Willie Vance, 80, of Marmaduke was going west in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado when the crash happened around 10:50 a.m. Friday. Paragould police responded to the crash.
According to ASP, the vehicle drove off the west side of the street and collided with a carport. From there, the vehicle continued northwest, through a privacy fence and collided with a tree.
Vance was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, ASP reports.
The weather was cloudy and the road was wet at the time of the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.