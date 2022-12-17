BROOKLAND — A crash at the intersection of Highway 49 and School Street in Brookland on Tuesday has claimed the life of a Paragould man.
Samuel Alan Mahan, 29, of Paragould, died following the crash, in which a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, traveling south on Highway 49, crashed into the back of the 2011 Toyota Camry Mahan was driving, which was stopped at the traffic light at the intersection, according to Arkansas State Police.
