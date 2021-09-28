HOXIE — A two-vehicle accident on Sept. 22 in Hoxie resulted in one death, according to the preliminary fatal crash summary released by the Arkansas State Police.
According to the report, a 2016 Nissan Rogue, was driven northbound on U.S. 63 at about 2:30 a.m., when it crossed the center line and struck a southbound 2014 Peterbilt. The front driver’s sides of the two vehicles collided.
The accident resulted in the death of the driver of the Rogue, later identified as Macy Jo Jines, 21, of Ash Flat, according to the Lawrence County Coroner’s office.
The driver of the Peterbilt, Michael A. Edward, 47, of Golden, Miss., was transported to St. Bernards.
