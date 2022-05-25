JONESBORO — U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford of Jonesboro easily secured the Republican nomination for reelection Tuesday night, winning 74.6 percent of the vote, despite having two challengers.
And he won all 24 counties in the expansive district by wide margins, including St. Francis, with 87 percent.
Final, unofficial districtwide returns gave Crawford, 63,935 votes, followed by state Rep. Brant Smith of Jonesboro, 11,953 (13.9 percent) and Highland attorney Jodie Shackelford, 9,809 (11.4 percent).
Following the vote count, Crawford said, “I am humbled that Republican voters want me to continue my battle on behalf of Arkansans to reverse President Biden’s harmful agenda of devastating inflation and open borders. Winning in November and retaking the House of Representatives is the next step needed to halt the march toward socialism in America.”
In Craighead County, Crawford got 67.5 percent of the vote, besting Smith 6,548 to 2,465. Shackelford received support from 694 Craighead County voters.
Crawford’s support was slightly smaller in the hill counties, particularly Sharp and Fulton counties, where Shackelford calls home. Still, Crawford received 64.3 percent of Fulton County votes and 60.2 percent in Sharp. The five-term congressman enjoyed approximate 80 percent margins in heavy row crop farming counties, such as Phillips, Lee and Mississippi counties.
Crawford still faces challenge from state Rep. Monte Hodges of Blytheville, the Democratic nominee, and Roger B. Daugherty, an independent, in November.
