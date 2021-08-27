JONESBORO — Private construction practices in the 1990s may be costing taxpayers today.
A Jonesboro street department crew worked this week to install new steel drainage pipes in one subdivision in the southeastern part of town. After leaks developed in the old plastic pipes installed by the developer, the city is replacing them with steel pipes.
Part of the process of constructing residential subdivisions in the city is review and approval of construction plans. After the developer completes the streets, drainage and utility infrastructure in the subdivision, meeting specifications established by the city and City Water and Light, the infrastructure becomes the responsibility of the city and CWL.
Street Department Director Steve Tippitt said the material used when the Colony Park subdivision was constructed was acceptable to the city at the time, but as problems developed, the city council adopted stronger standards, requiring steel underground pipes.
Leaking drainage pipes can cause more than the frustration of flooding, Tippitt said.
“They can cause sinkholes, where adults and children can fall into them and break their legs or their hips,” Tippitt explained Friday. He said his crews also replaced old underground pipes in the Prospect Road area following the March 28, 2020, tornado, and in advance of property owners’ rebuilding efforts.
While the city is carrying out these small projects as the need arises, Tippitt said the city has instituted additional measures to assure new projects will hold up longer.
For example, the city now has a camera that can give the city’s staff a closer look at the inside of a drainage pipe before the city accepts a subdivision, Tippitt said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.