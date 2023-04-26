JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Police Department 2022 Annual Report was issued last week, and it shows similar statistics to those reported from 2021.
Police Chief Rick Elliott said Tuesday crime numbers show his department is keeping a lid on rising crime.
While there is no 2021 data to compare to, the Real Time Crime Center has been used to assist in 1,035 cases according to the 2022 report.
The report also showed 579 live video feeds monitored and RTCC assists up 80 percent.
Elliott said the RTCC numbers will continue to evolve, with $500,000 in new equipment expected to be installed this year.
The equipment will include cameras and things like gunshot recognition capabilities.
He said the department is also partnering with 11 local banks, signing five-year agreements to provide cameras at the locations.
In the statistics comparisons below, the first number is for 2022:
Overall
12,860 incident reports, and in 2021,12,621
68,043 calls for service, and in 2021, 69,255
2,717 felony arrests, and in 2021, 1,984
6,202 misdemeanor arrests, and in 2021, 4,384
Criminal Investigations Division
1,992 investigations worked, 2,092 closed, and in 2021, 2,312 worked, 2,385 closed
1,744 drug and narcotics violations, and in 2021, 1,922 violations
519 crimes against persons, and in 2021, 563
nine murders, and in 2021, eight murders
56 cases of forcible rape, and in 2021, 33
24 cases of forcible sodomy, and in 2021, 23
40 robberies, and in 2021, 55
335 aggravated assaults, and in 2021, 352
5,661 crimes against property, and in 2021, 5,364
400 thefts of a vehicle, and in 2021, 235
493 guns seized, and in 2021, 333
922 for breaking or entering, and in 2021, 881.
Patrol
12,865 reports taken, and in 2021, 12,621
20,490 traffic stops, and in 2021, 19,295
3,286 accidents investigated, and in 2021, 3,598
276 DWI/DUI arrests, and in 2021, 325
Six fatal accidents, and in 2021, nine
