JONESBORO — Crimes against persons in Jonesboro dropped from 2020 to 2021 by 16 cases, 579 to 563, according to the Jonesboro Police Department’s annual report.
The report, which was released last week, shows a decline in homicides from 11 to eight in 2021. Robberies dropped by one, from 56 to 55.
Police Chief Rick Elliott said he expects the added patrol hours, which began in January, will result in an increase in arrests this year.
He said last year showed an increase in people committing terroristic acts because of the number of drive-by shootings that plagued the city in 2021.
Elliott said 2020 was a peak for homicides, while he said the city usually records three to five a year.
He said the number of assaults and shootings are not only a local issue but a national issue.
The biggest spike was for driving under the influence, which increased from 209 to 326. Drug/narcotics violations increased from 1,664 to 1,922, the report shows. Weapon law violations rose from 179 to 200.
Crimes against property, which include burglary, car theft and arson, declined from 7,058 to 5,364.
The number of reported rapes dropped from 41 in 2020 to 33 in 2021.
Motor vehicle thefts increased from 219 to 235, according to the report.
Aggravated assaults dipped from 397 to 393.
The report shows a total of 6,368 arrests made by JPD, 4,384 for misdemeanors and 1,984 for felonies.
In 2021, the E911 Dispatch received a total of 251,043 calls, 65,734 for emergencies and 185,309 for non-emergencies. JPD received 69,255 calls and the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, Jonesboro Fire Department, ambulances and others received a total of 43,868 calls, the report shows.
The department reported 3,598 traffic accidents in 2021 with nine fatal accidents. Traffic tickets issued were 3,908 with 2,446 warnings written.
Evidence seized by JPD includes 333 firearms, 143.4 pounds of marijuana, 15.5 pounds of meth, 9.9 ounces of heroin, 3,022 tabs of ecstasy, 21 ounces of crack cocaine, 2 grams of fentanyl, 746 grams of mushrooms and 6,995 pills.
For the Real Time Crime Center, 385 cameras were installed, with 34 intersections recorded, 10 license plate readers and 577 camera references.
The department hired 20 new officers in 2021 and had four retirements: Larry Rogers with 34 years of service; Vic Brooks with 21 years; Brian Sawyer with 33 years; and Gary Shackelford with 27 years.
In the report, Elliott said, “This past year, our officers responded to a record number of just over 50,000 calls for service. While it may not always seem like it because bad news travels so quickly these days, we also enjoyed one of the lowest per capita crime rates since 2015.”
Elliott said Act 946, which was passed in 2021 by the state Legislature and denies parole to felons convicted of gun crimes, is another tool for law enforcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.