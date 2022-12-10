JONESBORO — The staff of Hope Found of Northeast Arkansas got quite a surprise Friday as they received the CrimeStoppers of the Year Award from former CrimeStoppers President Craig Rickert during a special presentation in the Community Room of First Community Bank in Jonesboro.
Rickert said CrimeStoppers is a coalition between local law enforcement and the community.
“Every year we honor an organization that has made an impact on the community,” he said.
“We have watched as Hope Found has stepped up to stop human trafficking,” Rickert continued, noting how Hope Found has shown its commitment to end human trafficking by educating the community to raise awareness and help victims through Northeast Arkansas.
Along with the award, Crimestoppers also presented Co-Founder and Executive Director of Hope Found of Northeast Arkansas Megan Brown with a $500 donation from CrimeStoppers.
Brown said she was very excited, although she admitted the award was unexpected, noting they had thought they were meeting to discuss a possible partnership between the two organizations.
“I am just so very grateful and thankful,” Brown said. “It is an honor to receive this award.”
According to the Hope Found of NEA website, the non-profit organization has educated thousands of students, parents, law enforcement, educators, social service professionals and health care providers to recognize and prevent human trafficking, while coordinating services for victims and survivors.
