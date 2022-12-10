221210-JS-crimestoppers-award-photo-nz

Megan Brown, Co-Founder and Exectutive Director of Hope Found of Northeast Arkansas, wipes tears from her eyes after accepting the CrimeStoppers of the Year Award as former CrimeStoppers President Craig Rickert applauds Friday in the Community Room of First Community Bank in Jonesboro.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — The staff of Hope Found of Northeast Arkansas got quite a surprise Friday as they received the CrimeStoppers of the Year Award from former CrimeStoppers President Craig Rickert during a special presentation in the Community Room of First Community Bank in Jonesboro.

Rickert said CrimeStoppers is a coalition between local law enforcement and the community.