JONESBORO — Citing a Jonesboro man’s extensive criminal history, District Judge David Boling gave him a $75,000 bond Wednesday after finding probable cause to charge him with several crimes.
Kevin Wayne Brown, 36, of the 1600 block of Latourette Lane, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm for an incident Tuesday at his residence.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro Police Street Crimes Unit located Brown at his residence. Investigators said Brown crawled into the attic of the residence and hid from them.
They cleared the apartment and located a firearm in a small closet containing a water heater. The weapon was a 12-gauge shotgun.
After calling Brown down from the attic, police placed him in custody.
In an interview with the homeowner, they were told she had first seen the shotgun a week ago when Brown said, “Baby, come over and look at this.” That was when he was holding the shotgun, she said.
Brown was also charged Wednesday with felony robbery and misdemeanors third-degree battery and theft of $1,000 or less from an incident Saturday at Walmart, 1815 E. Highland Drive.
According to that probable cause affidavit, Brown was seen by loss prevention employees taking merchandise out of its packaging and concealing it.
“When the loss prevention associates confronted Brown, he physically attacked both victims, striking them in the facial area with a closed fist … Brown then ran out of the store without paying for the merchandise on his person and left in a vehicle.
In giving Brown the $75,000 bond, Boling cited that Brown was wanted in Poinsett County on a felony warrant. Boling also noted that Brown had 14 felony arrests since 2004.
