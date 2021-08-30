JONESBORO — On Aug. 24, R.W., an educator at Arkansas State University, was facing a crisis.
A combination or depression, anxiety and personal issues were too much for him. The uncertainty of the COVID pandemic added to the stress, he said. He ended up at the Craighead County Crisis Stabilization Unit.
“I grew up pushing through personal issues,” he said. “I went through counseling, but it just didn’t work.”
At first he was told hospital beds weren’t available because of COVID-19. He said a bed at Little Rock for psychiatric cases was available for a 30-day stay, but he didn’t think that was an option.
So he was taken to the CSU.
He said the CSU was the thing he needed.
“They told me I needed some rest,” he said. “I knew I needed to sleep, but I was looking at the first week of school.”
R.W. said the staff at the CSU put him at ease.
“The people there were so kind and they were there to help,” he said. “They made me feel like they were there for the extra mile.”
The CSU opened in October 2019, and the county spent $800,000 to build the facility. Mid-South Health is currently staffing the facility, but it has said it will opt-out at the end of October when its contract runs out. The CSU has 16 beds for clients.
R.W. said he believes today’s climate has made it more difficult for people like him to be protective.
“I think COVID and the political climate these days have made things more difficult,” he said.
He did post on social media about his situation last week.
“People were really supportive,” he said. “A lot of people reached out to me.”
He said he talked via a video link with a psychiatrist and talked with the staff at the CSU about what steps he should take. He said he was initially against taking medications, but the staff talked him into giving them a try.
“What I had been doing didn’t work,” he said. “The counselor asked if she could talk to my family about what I was going through. It made it easier.”
R.W. was discharged on Thursday from the CSU. He said the people there gave him things he could use.
“There were tools I didn’t have in my toolbox,” he said. “I cannot express how grateful I am.”
He plans to receive more counseling.
Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd, who’s been a vocal supporter of the CSU, said he supports R.W.’s sharing his experience.
“I’m proud that he’s willing to share his experience,” Boyd said. “It’s the perfect case of why we started it.”
