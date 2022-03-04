JONESBORO — Since taking over as the health provider at the Craighead County Regional Crisis Stabilization Unit at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, St. Bernards Behavioral Health Systems’ transition has been running smoothly, said Sarah Sumpter, director of the CSU.
Sumpter, a licensed medical social worker, called the process a work in progress.
“It’s been a learning curve,” she said. “But we’re going in the right direction.
St. Bernards Behavioral Health took over as the health provider for the unit on Nov. 1, 2021, after Mid-South Health Systems withdrew over a decrease in funding by the state Department of Human Services.
The state Department of Human Services, which provided $132,000 a month to the unit, reduced its funding to $90,000 a month in October. The state increased its Medicaid funding from $350 a day per patient to $572 a day.
Sumpter said the CSU is “doing well financially.”
She said since St. Bernards took over the CSU has had about 60 patients.
The CSU helps people with mental health emergencies and serves 20 counties in Northeast Arkansas.
It has 19 full-time employees, which includes registered and licensed practical nurses, a mental health therapist and two psychiatric registered nurses.
Sumpter said anyone who is in need of mental health aid can show up or call 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
A stay at the facility is strictly voluntary, and people can stay for a maximum of 96 hours. The staff provides post-stay treatment information and makes sure the patient is provided for.
“We make sure they have a mental health provider when they leave and have a place to go,” Sumpter said. “No referral is needed. Some people just need a place to go where they feel safe. We provide a calm and supportive environment.”
Sheriff Marty Boyd said Friday that the approval by the Craighead County Quorum Court on Monday to accept a $549,995 grant, which will be paid out over three years, will allow his hiring of an assistant director at the CSU. It will also fund the hiring of a full-time certified law enforcement officer by the sheriff’s office.
“We’ll hire a full-time crisis intervention officer,” Boyd said. “(That officer) will work hand-in-hand with the Crisis Stabilization Unit.”
He said the officer will help screen intake for patients at the CSU and will go to other law enforcement agencies to help train officers there on crisis intervention.
The officer’s salary will be paid for by the grant.
“This will allow us to establish a new officer position which will be 100 percent paid for by the grant,” County Judge Marvin Day said Monday at the quorum court meeting.
A fund was set up at the meeting to track Craighead County Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) Connect and Protect grant monies, which have become available to Craighead County for the purpose of Craighead County Crisis Intervention Response Initiative.
The purpose of the Craighead County Crisis Intervention Response Initiative is to improve public safety responses and outcomes for individuals with mental illnesses or co-occurring mental illness and substance abuse issues who come in contact with the justice system.
The grant program tracker will be Kimberly Boyette of Arisa Health Systems, parent company of Mid-South.
Boyd said that he will meet on Tuesday with representatives from St. Bernards, Arisa and the 2nd Judicial District prosecutor’s office to establish better communications lines.
“I want to make sure we’re working on the same page,” he said.
The CSU, which has 16 beds, opened in October 2019.
