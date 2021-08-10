JONESBORO — Arisa Health, parent company of Mid-South Health, plans to pull out as medical provider at the Craighead County Crisis Stabilization Unit when its contract runs out on Oct. 1.
“If the changes made by the state remain the status quo, Arisa Health does not feel we can provide the safe and secure treatment we have been providing with those resources and will probably cease our participation in the CSU later this year, unless circumstances change,” Brad Hyde of Mid-South said in a statement.
Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said he’s aware of Mid-South’s position.
The state Department of Human Services, which has provided $132,000 a month to the unit, plans to cut its funding beginning in October
Boyd thinks the state will provide $90,000 a month for the unit and will increase its Medicaid rate.
“I think $90,000 is the figure they’re going to come back with,” he said. “I don’t know if Mid-South will go with it. I’m talking to legislators about it.”
Boyd said he’s looking at different medical providers in case Mid-South pulls out.
“We’re looking at a different provider who can go with the current funding,” he said.
Kathryn Lawson Griffin, Justice Reinvestment coordinator for Gov. Asa Hutchinson, praised Mid-South’s work with the unit.
“Mid-South Health has been an excellent partner with Craighead County and the state in its efforts to open and establish the Craighead County Crisis Stabilization Unit,” Griffin said. “Kimberley Boyett, the CSU director, has done an outstanding job working with law enforcement to divert those in mental crisis to the CSU. Boyett has also spent countless hours teaching Crisis Intervention Training classes for law enforcement.”
For two years, the CSU has operated with a monthly budget up to $133,000,” Griffin noted.
“Beginning in November, the budget for the unit will be reduced to $90,000, an amount the other two other remaining CSUs began receiving on July 1, 2021, the beginning of the current state fiscal year 2022. The Craighead CSU only invoiced the county for more than $90,000 in three months in SFY2021; the largest invoice was $111,528.
“Even though the Craighead CSU was forced to close because of staffing issues due to COVID for 100 days of SFY 2021, it still reported reimbursements from Medicaid and other insurance of over $150,000 for the year,” Griffin added. “In addition, the Medicaid per diem rate is increasing from a $350 per diem to $572, and the days a patient can stay have increased from three days to four.”
The $90,000 provided by the state, combined with reimbursements, will cover the Craighead CSU expenses, just as it is at the Pulaski and Sebastian County CSUs, Griffin said.
“We appreciate the work Mid-South Health has done in operating the Craighead County Crisis Stabilization Unit, Gavin Lesnick, deputy communications chief for the state Department of Human Services. “If Mid-South does end its participation, we will work with the county to secure a new provider. We are committed to ensuring that the CSUs remain open and available to fulfill their important mission.”
In Washington County, the Crisis Stabilization Unit closed on June 30 after its medical provider, Ozark Guidance, another subsidiary of Arisa Health, pulled out. A phone message said it will remain closed until further notice.
As far as the Craighead County unit, Boyd said, “We don’t foresee the doors closing.”
In June, Ruth Allison Dover, Arisa Health’s chief legal officer and Mid-South Health Systems CEO, said, “Unfortunately, a 60 percent funding cut recently proposed by the Department of Human Services would severely limit our ability to deliver a program that meets our quality and safety standards.”
The Craighead County unit opened in October 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.