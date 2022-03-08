Jenny Crisler has formally announced her plans to run for the office of Craighead County collector.
Crisler, 53, has lived all her life in Craighead County and has been employed in the Craighead County Assessor’s Office for 14 years. Prior to that, she worked 17years in the Collector’s Office, making the switch to the Assessor’s Office at the retirement of her boss.
She is a level 4 appraiser and said she understands how important real estate and personal taxes are to the public schools. Crisler said her experience in both offices would be valuable in overseeing the Collector’s Office, noting that she will be able to explain the tax bill, as well as collect it.
“I will strive to be a positive role model, and I will be present in my office,” Crisler said.
Crisler graduated from Valley View High School and South Central Career College. She has two grown children, Nathan Crisler and Josie Crisler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.