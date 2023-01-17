MARION — Michael Snell, managing deputy prosecuting attorney, and Sonia E. Fonticiella, prosecuting attorney for the 2nd Judicial District, prosecuted 25-year-old Shanteria Nicole Montgomery for the April 10, 2022 first-degree muder of Ja’Maiyah Hall, 8.

A Crittenden County Circuit Court jury took less than an hour and a half to convict Montgomery of the fatal shooting of Ja’Maiyah Hall.