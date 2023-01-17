MARION — Michael Snell, managing deputy prosecuting attorney, and Sonia E. Fonticiella, prosecuting attorney for the 2nd Judicial District, prosecuted 25-year-old Shanteria Nicole Montgomery for the April 10, 2022 first-degree muder of Ja’Maiyah Hall, 8.
A Crittenden County Circuit Court jury took less than an hour and a half to convict Montgomery of the fatal shooting of Ja’Maiyah Hall.
The jury convicted Montgomery of first-degree murder, terroristic act and tampering with physical evidence.
Circuit Judge Randy Philhours followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Montgomery to 126 years’ imprisonment.
On April 10, 2022, Montgomery fired a weapon at a car occupied by minors, near Sherwood Cove in Marion.
The bullet hit the car and ricocheted off the side and struck Ja’Mayiah Hall in the head. She was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis where she later died.
Police said several children were playing with splatter-ball toy guns, and were shooting at each other. Montgomery escalated the game into real gunfire, officers said.
Fonticiella saids, “The hard work of the Crittenden County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Marion Police Department were instrumental in getting this conviction. I want to highlight the hard work of Managing Deputy Michael Snell and Investigator Lauryn Dixon and the rest of the team. Their dedication to protecting Crittenden County from people like Montgomery is second to none. We are also grateful to Chief Hinkle and his entire department for their hard work investigating this case. I am very grateful to the jury who sat through heart-breaking testimony for four days. The jury’s message is clear – Crittenden County citizens are tired of the violence and demand safe neighborhoods for their children.
“Little Ja’Mayiah Hall was an innocent victim, and we hope this conviction brings some peace to her family.”
