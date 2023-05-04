JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Craighead County man with first-degree battery after Craighead County sheriff’s deputies said he shot his neighbor in the back with a cross bow.

Robert Paul Bailey, 68, of the 400 block of Craighead Road 991, is accused of shooting Mark Oswald, 70, just after 3 p.m. Tuesday outside of his residence.