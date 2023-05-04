JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Craighead County man with first-degree battery after Craighead County sheriff’s deputies said he shot his neighbor in the back with a cross bow.
Robert Paul Bailey, 68, of the 400 block of Craighead Road 991, is accused of shooting Mark Oswald, 70, just after 3 p.m. Tuesday outside of his residence.
According to a probable cause affidavit, when deputies arrived they found the caller and Oswald.
“Mark had a large wound to his back,” the affidavit states. “The cross bow was removed prior to deputies’ arrival. The caller … stated Mark was shot by Paul Bailey.”
Lt. Logan Thomas saw Bailey leave a mobile home and chased him around the mobile home and took him into custody, the affidavit states.
“Robert admitted to shooting Mark. Robert told me he hasn’t liked Mark for years,” the affidavit states. “Robert stated that he was taking his cross bow outside to shoot it when Mark made an off the wall comment so he shot him.”
Boling charged Bailey with possession of marijuana and misdemeanor fleeing, also.
He set Bailey’s bond at $100,000 and issued a no-contact order for Bailey.
His next court date is Aug. 18 at the Craighead County Courthouse in Lake City.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Jason Cooper, 21, of Cave City, with first-degree criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident; released on $3,500 bond.
Mario Stafford, 26, of Jonesboro, with possessing of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony tampering with evidence, criminal mischief and fleeing; $50,000 bond.
Antonio Burks, 42, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct; $1,500 bond.
Robert Neighbors, 26, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Willie Lee Watson, 36, of Jonesboro, with failure to report/non-compliance of reporting as a sex offender; $25,000 bond.
Kenyay Armstrong, 23, of Jonesboro, with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $50,000 bond.
Alvin Baker, 62, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and misdemeanor failure to appear; $2,750 total bond.
Jeremy Brunson, 43, of Jonesboro, with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony tampering with evidence; $10,000 bond.
Tanner Boatman, 23, of Caraway, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
April Gardner, 42, of Jonesboro, with probation violation, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and hazardous driving; $10,000 bond.
Charles Gross, 43, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear and driving on a suspended license; $3,500 bond.
Malcolm Marrs, 28, of Jonesboro, with first-degree terroristic threatening; $25,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Tamara Seals, 33, of Jonesboro, with theft of property/credit or debit cards, fraudulent use of a credit card and theft of property; $5,000 bond.
Tyree Skinner, 26, of Jonesboro, with probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear; $7,000 total bonds.
Levi Wallace, 29, of Mississippi County, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams with the purpose to deliver and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Laura Williams, 34, of Trumann, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $5,000 bond.
