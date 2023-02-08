230208-JS-richardson-esports-photo

Richardson

CHERRY VALLEY — The third annual EA SPORTSTM Madden NFL 23 x HBCU Tournament will feature an all-expense paid “experience-ship” for Antoine Richardson, a 2021 graduate of Cross County High School, according to a press release from the school on Tuesday.

Richardson is a sophomore agricultural business student at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La. Students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) will have the chance to compete while learning about the business of sports through networking events and shadowing opportunities during Super Bowl LVII week, which concludes on Sunday.