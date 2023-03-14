JONESBORO — Drivers are urged to “Watch for Red Wolves” as university students scurry across busy crosswalks to get to their daily classes.
As pedestrian and cyclist safety is a big concern for the university, Arkansas State University is partnering with Arkansas Children’s Hospital, the A-State Student Government Association SGA) and University Police Department on the “Watch for Red Wolves” Crosswalk Safety event, Chief Communications Officer Bill Smith said Monday.
According to a press release about the event, volunteers from the SGA and A-State employees will be at two major crosswalks during the morning class changes on Wednesday to urge drivers to “Watch for Red Wolves.”
It will include crosswalks located at the intersection of Marion Berry Parkway and the multiple crosswalks in the campus core at Aggie Circle, as these areas are the campaign’s focus.
“We get a lot of campus traffic and through traffic, especially on Marion Berry,” Smith said.
He added that, even though there has not been an incident on campus in about four years, with the recent incidents on Johnson Avenue, it is important to emphasize safety on the university’s crosswalks.
“Crosswalk crashes have been in the news recently in the Jonesboro area, and the timing of the event helps elevate awareness for drivers who go through the A-State campus,” he said.
He also said state law requires vehicles to yield for pedestrians in a marked or implied crosswalk and recent additions to state law have also added bicycle riders to the yield protections.
“Our goal is to raise awareness and safety on our crosswalks,” Smith said.
“Our University Police and safety staffs work each fall during Safety Week to emphasize crosswalks,” Smith said. “Now with the additional support from Arkansas Children’s Hospital, we are able to create a spring semester event to raise awareness, as well.”
Smith also said that it was extremely important to have the partnership from A-State’s Student Government Association.
Colten Sedman, SGA chief of staff, said on Monday that the SGA serves as the voice of students and supports them in many ways.
“From academics to resources on campus, we truly cover every aspect of the student experience,” Sedman said.
“For our current senate and staff, we take student safety very seriously which is why we are thrilled to be partnering with Arkansas Children’s to advocate and promote safety for pedestrians and cyclists in our campus community.”
