JONESBORO — Drivers are urged to “Watch for Red Wolves” as university students scurry across busy crosswalks to get to their daily classes.

As pedestrian and cyclist safety is a big concern for the university, Arkansas State University is partnering with Arkansas Children’s Hospital, the A-State Student Government Association SGA) and University Police Department on the “Watch for Red Wolves” Crosswalk Safety event, Chief Communications Officer Bill Smith said Monday.