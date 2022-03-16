JONESBORO — The Northeast Arkansas Chapter of the Young Professionals for the American Cancer Society (YPACS) kicked off its American Cancer Society Cruise FORE A Cure fundraising on Tuesday night by announcing their honorary Cruise Captains at the Red Wolf Convention Center in Jonesboro.
YPACS is an under-40 group of professionals in the Northeast Arkansas area who are attacking cancer by fundraising, outreach and awareness all while having fun and networking, according to the YPACS website, Ypacsofnea.com.
The NEA YPACS is hosting the Cruise FORE a Cure event, in which participants and volunteers come together to honor cancer survivors, spread the word about reducing cancer risk and raise money to help the American Cancer Society.
Jennifer Clay, associate director of development for the American Cancer Society south region, said on Wednesday that Cruise FORE a Cure is a two fold event that will take place on May 20.
“We will have two flights of golf that day at Sage Meadows,” Clay said. “That night we will have food, dancing and casino games.”
The evening event will be held at Embassy Suites by Hilton’s Jonesboro Red Wolf Convention Center.
“All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society’s life saving mission,” Clay said, “We will have fundraising at the event for transportation grants given to the local hospitals to provide access of care to their patients.”
In the time leading up to the event, Cruise Captains have been selected, each with a goal to raise at least $2,500.
“We have 10 honorees this year,” Clay said. “Our Cruise Captains were nominated by their peers for the work they do in our community.”
The 10 YPACS Cruise Captains this year are: Leisa Spence, Allison McDaniel, Cornelius Strickland, Zach Holder, Susan Woodring, Zach Jones, Atin Suri, Colten Sedman, Daniel Tripp and Tiffny Calloway.
To learn more about Cruise FORE a Cause visit the website at www.YPACSofnea.com, where there are also links to the social media, donation, and how to purchase tickets.
Information about the American Cancer Society can be found at www.cancer.org.
