JONESBORO — The fate of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library’s property tax rate was debated Wednesday at the Jonesboro Kiwanis Club meeting.
Robin Martin, treasurer of Craighead Citizens Taxed Enough, the group proposing to cut the library’s millage in half, and Phyllis Burkett, former longtime library director and president of Save Our Library, took questions from club members at the event.
Currently, Craighead County residents who live outside of Jonesboro and Jonesboro residents pay 2 mills. A mill is one-tenth of a cent.
Voters will determine the fate of the tax in the Nov. 8 general election with those in the city limits voting on the city tax and those outside the city limits voting on the county tax.
A vote for the measure would reduce the millage to 1 mill; a no vote would keep the rate at its current rate.
If one’s house is worth $200,000, the current tax for the library would be $40 a year.
Martin, who’s an accountant, said the fact that the library has a more than $6 million in reserves shows that the library is overfunded. Burkett said the property taxes can decline and that it’s in the library’s best interest to keep the funding intact.
The library receives $3.87 million yearly from property taxes. Cut in half would reduce the annual total to approximately $1.9 million. It was noted that as of Sept. 30, the library has spent $1.9 million on personnel expenses alone.
Martin said she expects property values in Craighead County to increase 10 percent this year.
“Financially, they’ll still be able to spend money on programs with the reserve funds,” Martin said.
Burkett said property values declined five or six years ago.
She also warned that a cut in funding would mean a cut in the services that the library offers.
Martin said several citizens had expressed concerns about the library finances.
She said Craighead County is only one of 10 in Arkansas that funds its library with more than 2 mills.
In 1994, voters increased the millage from 1 to 2 mills to fund opening branches in Brookland, Monette, Lake City and Caraway.
“It’s no secret that I’ve been involved with questioning the library about some books that they have in the children’s and teens areas. These books are sexually explicit,” Martin said.
She said the books and the taxes are separate issues.
Burkett gave a brief history of the library from its founding in 1940 and voters approving funding in 1941.
She said the library was one of the first in the state to have a digitized card catalog.
Burkett said the percentages that the library spends on staff and materials are in line with state standards.
She said the COVID-19 pandemic changed how the library operated, with more online and curbside services being offered.
Burkett also said the library must continue its services to aid children’s reading programs, noting that reading levels among Craighead County children are below the national level.
Martin questioned why the library has programs for nursing homes since they are private businesses. She said if a business requests security from the sheriff’s office the business must pay for deputies to provide it.
