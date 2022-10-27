Library

Robin Martin (left) listens as Phyllis Burkett speaks Wednesday during a debate over funding for the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library at the Jonesboro Kiwanis Club meeting.

 Joe Schratz / The Sun

JONESBORO — The fate of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library’s property tax rate was debated Wednesday at the Jonesboro Kiwanis Club meeting.

Robin Martin, treasurer of Craighead Citizens Taxed Enough, the group proposing to cut the library’s millage in half, and Phyllis Burkett, former longtime library director and president of Save Our Library, took questions from club members at the event.