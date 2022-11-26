JONESBORO — City Water and Light has several major construction projects underway and expects to begin more projects in 2023.
The CWL Board of Directors approved a budget on Tuesday that includes $116.67 million for various capital expenditures as well as contingency funds.
Officials stressed, however, that they budgeted very conservatively, both on the revenue side and on the expenditure side.
As for capital expenses, Jake Rice III, CWL’s general manager, said the budget includes worst-case budgeting.
“We budget for emergencies, we budget for failure of critical assets and facilities that may happen,” Rice explained. “Our goal is to keep the system reliable at the lowest practical cost, so we will only spend the money if we have to.”
Historically, CWL has spent roughly half or less of budgeted capital items, spokesman Slade Mitchell said. For example, $93.96 million was budgeted this year, but spending for the year is estimated at $47.2 million. In 2021, CWL spent roughly 45 percent of the $109.7 million budgeted, Mitchell said.
Among continued projects for next year is a program to modernize power substations and bolster transmission lines between the stations to make service more reliable to customers, Rice said.
He said CWL also plans to drill new, deeper wells in two locations to improve water quality.
“It’s much cheaper to find a higher quality water than to treat for hardness,” Rice explained.
As part of the task of relocating utilities to accommodate the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s plans to widen Arkansas 351 (Old Greensboro Road), Rice said CWL will improve and expand water lines.
“In conjunction with Arkansas highway department work and a third-party developer, there will be some 16-inch water lines, some 12-inch water lines,” Rice said. “We’re taking advantage of what they’re doing. We’re going to fill in the gaps and then replace them with better and larger lines. This will get more water capacity to northeast Jonesboro, the Sage Meadows area. That area is growing tremendously.”
CWL anticipates spending about $32 million in 2023 towards the estimated total of $60 million for buildings and treatment structures for the new West Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is off of Willett Road. The project is expected to be completed in 2024.
The new construction is designed for 20 years of growth and will provide increased hydraulic flow capacity for west and southwest Jonesboro.
In another section of town, CWL will begin the first phase of the Kitchen Street sewer improvement project at a cost of roughly $1.1 million. The project will connect to the recently completed Midtown Interceptor and will increase sewer capacity for Midtown Jonesboro.
CWL will also continue rehabilitating some of the old sewer mains downtown in the areas west of Union.
